Portable turns G-Wagon to ‘distribution van’

Controversial hip pop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has given back to the street.

The singer demonstrated largesse by using a G-Wagon to distribute food items to less privileged kids.

He shared the footage in a post via his Instagram account on Wednesday.

In the video, Portable was seen driving through communities and giving out packs of noodles, spaghetti, packaged oil, garri, rice, and other food items to people who trooped out to benefit from his generosity.

According to him, he was sent by God to help the people.

Sharing the clip, he captioned; “ZAzuu God Sent IKA OF AFRICA 🌎 Dr ZEHNATION Many many inspiration.”

The Afro-street musician gained popularity in December 2021 when he featured Olamide and Poco Lee in ‘Zazoo Zeh’.

