Portable calls out MC Oluomo’s aide over baby mama

Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, has accused Ganiyu Oyedepo, also known as Koko Zaria, of having an affair with Keji, his estranged baby mama.

Portable and Keji had a child in December 2022.

However, the singer was alleged to have kicked her out last year after the couple made various charges against each other.

Portable performed at the Oshodi Day funfair in Lagos last week.

Koko Zaria, an aide of outgoing chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos, Musiliu Akinsanya alias MC Oluomo, was also present at the funfair.

Koko Zaria was said to have taken Keji to the funfair.

However, in a recent Instagram tirade, Portable accused Koko Zaria of having an affair with his baby mama.

He further alleged that Keji took his son with her whenever she visited her lover.

Portable pleaded with MC Oluomo to inform Koko Zaria to return his son to him, threatening to beat Koko Zaria if he did not deliver his son to him within seven days.

“Please I beg you in God’s name, I am no longer with her, but let her give me my child. Ńa me get pikin. Give the child to the father. No wonder whenever the picture of my son is being posted Koko Zaria usually comments.

“Are you the owner of the child? Do you want to die? If I lay hold of you, You will get boils all over your face. I will beat you to a stupor. If you do something we will do something. If you shoot something, we will also shoot something. I took my housewives to Oshodi, but the prostitute was not putting on Ankara.

“I don’t mind if they steal my wife. But no one can take away my son. I performed the naming ceremony for my son. You, Koko Zaria, took her home and attempted to sleep with her. Before you have sex with her, you will play nanny.

“You took my son to a party. I’ve never taken my children to a party. You are not to blame, Koko Zaria. You’re bringing a one-year-old to a party. Why did you leave a comment on my son’s page?

“Tell Koko Zaria, if you pass me by check your back. We are only respecting you because of MC Oluomo. Just tell them to give me my son. In seven days if my son does not get to me, Koko Zaria will be touched. I have charms. I am from Sango. No one can take my son away from me. I found out about the secret when I visited the Oshodi Day carnival.”

Neither Keji, who is said to be the singer’s third baby mama, not Koko Zaria had yet to react to Portable’s allegations as of the time of filing this report.