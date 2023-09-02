Popular traditionalist, Iya Osun, reverts to Islam

A popular traditionalist in Kwara State, Abebi Ashabi Efunsetan Yakubu, has reportedly reverted to Islam. Although born a Muslim, the traditionalist popularly called Iya Osun,…

A popular traditionalist in Kwara State, Abebi Ashabi Efunsetan Yakubu, has reportedly reverted to Islam.

Although born a Muslim, the traditionalist popularly called Iya Osun, from Ayegbami community in Ilọrin, switched from Islam and openly professed the Isese (traditional religion).

In a viral video, Iya Osun pronounced the Muslim shahada and clarified that the action to return to Islam was out of her volition and not due to pressure from any quarters.

She said, “I was not forced by anybody to do this but I accepted Islam to obey the Prophet, the pious Khalifs and all the scholars.

“There was never a time that I completely left Islam, but I didn’t know Allah as I suppose until He manifested Himself in my life and I saw the truth.”

Also, a man who claimed to be her father in the video, thanked Almighty Allah over the development, adding that it was one of the greatest days of his life to witness the development.

One of her children, AbdulHakeem, said, “Our mother never really left Islam. She used to kill ram during Sallah, fast Ramadan and also pay zakatul fitr after the fast.

Contacted, one of her followers who answered the phone but refused to give her name, said “Iya Osun is at a public function and she will call you later.”

