Popular Kano contractor, Sani Dahiru Yakasai, dies at 68

Foremost Kano businessman and contractor, Alhaji Sani Dahiru Yakasai, is dead. The deceased was the CEO of the SDY Construction Company, a leading contractor firm…

Foremost Kano businessman and contractor, Alhaji Sani Dahiru Yakasai, is dead.

The deceased was the CEO of the SDY Construction Company, a leading contractor firm in the state and beyond.

According to a family source, the business mogul died after a prolonged illness.

The source added that SDY died at the age of 68 and left behind his wives, children and grandchildren.

His funeral (jana’iza) took place at the Emir’s Palace, Kofar Kudu by 8am Friday, after which he was buried at the Tarauni cemetery.