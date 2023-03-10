Daily Trust’s health editor wins regional media award on health technologies

The health editor of Daily Trust newspapers, Ojoma Akor, has won the print category of the 2022 Emerging Health Technologies (EHTs) Media Award of Excellence.…

She won the award with her story on a technological innovation called the Bridge Application which helped to reduce delays in breast cancer diagnosis for women in rural areas.

The EHTs Media Awards is given by the African Institute for Development Policy (AFIDEP) through the Platform for Dialogue and Action on Health Technologies in Africa (Health Tech Platform).

The award is an annual recognition of journalists across Africa who have contributed to emerging health technology reporting by publishing and producing stories on the subject.

Speaking yesterday during the virtual award ceremony, Executive Director, AFIDEP, Eliya Zulu, said emerging health technologies help improve health care delivery and people’s lives across Africa.

Zulu said the media has an important role to play in reaching out to the public and policy makers about emerging health technologies, countering misinformation about them and also assessing how communities can be affected by the testing and use of the technologies.

Announcing the winner of the print category, Hamadou Tidiabe Sy, founder and director of Ejicom, a school of journalism, communication and digital media based in Dakar, said the jury, which comprised journalists and scientists ,were impressed with Akor’s entry .

He said the entry won because it was well written and effectively combined journalistic skills and scientific evidence on the technological innovation.

“It was a very good story. The piece was great, really well written and you deserve to be the winner, “ he said.

Angela Oketch from Kenya was runner-up in the print category for her story on the search for HIV vaccines.

Winners for the television, radio and online media category are Vumani Mkhize from South Africa, Namale Hajara Shahista from Uganda and Tijani Absulkabeer from Nigeria respectively

Janet Ogundepo of Punch newspaper emerged the winner of the grand prize.