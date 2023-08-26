Pollution: Govt relocates factory from city centre

The Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has ordered the relocation of Golden Tripod Limited – a manufacturing company, out of the city centre…

The Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has ordered the relocation of Golden Tripod Limited – a manufacturing company, out of the city centre in Uyo, to a suburb over environmental pollution.

Eno, who ordered a detailed investigation into the activities of the Chinese manufacturing company, relocated it from Ikot Ekpene Road, a major street in Uyo, to the Ibom Industrial Park in Itam, Itu Local Government Area.

Speaking yesterday while flagging off the construction of a 2.2km Tabernacle Road project, off Ikot Ekpene road in Uyo; the governor directed the commissioners for Environment and Internal Security to within 48 hours provide him with a report on activities of the factory.

The governor stated that the industrial park was the most appropriate location for the company due to reports of environmental pollution received about the factory.

The governor called on investors establishing industries in the state to make use of the industrial park, assuring that the park will provide a veritable environment for industries to thrive.

