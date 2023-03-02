Polls: Don’t let anyone use you, Nigerian youths must remain one – Mr Macaroni

Popular Nigerian skit maker and actor, Debo Adebayo fondly known as Mr Macaroni, has urged his fellow Nigerian youths not to allow politicians to use them for dastardly acts in this political season.

The funny man via his verified Instagram account shared a video where he advised Nigerian youths to be one and shun politicians with ulterior motives.

Mr Macaroni stated in parts, “We have a lot to smile about. Never again in Nigeria will anyone undermine the influence of Nigerian youths. Because never again in this country will anyone underestimate the power that the young people have because that is what happened. The power that the people have was hugely underestimated all in the name of ‘the structure dey somewhere’, or ‘some people have that power’. If there is anything, the power belongs to you and it belongs to us. The power belongs to the people. Nigerian youths have come out and demystified their structure. We have started what we cannot finish but we must finish it. Nigerian youths we have started something that is greater than even ourselves. Something that can deliver us from now and even generations to come.

“Please do not be demoralised, oh! Yes, because I know a lot of people are; while some other people are happy. That is very fine. That is the beauty of democracy, I have said it times without number. Everybody has the right to support whoever it is they want to support but we are gradually getting to a place and time where only the sheer will of the people will prevail.

“So please I want to beg you to calm down, don’t give up, don’t lose hope because that is what they want. The youths have the numbers and it is that unity that we must keep. They are trying to divide us; it is too much. Why is it that before the election we all lived in peace and harmony but it is only during the election that they try to remind you that you are not from the same place? You are not from the same place but they want to rule you together. They are using that as a tool but still they want to have control of everyone. Please don’t let them divide us, I beg you.”