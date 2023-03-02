Kanayo. O. Kanayo suspends birthday celebration over election results

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo. O. Kanayo has decided to suspend his birthday celebration due to the results of the recently concluded Presidential and National Assembly…

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo. O. Kanayo has decided to suspend his birthday celebration due to the results of the recently concluded Presidential and National Assembly election result.

In a video posted on his verified Instagram account, the ace thespian noted that there was no need to celebrate as ‘the hearts of Nigerians are bleeding.’

He said in part, “My dear friends, today is my birthday but don’t celebrate, don’t celebrate. There is no cause for celebration when the hearts of Nigerians are bleeding. On this occasion, it is not safe to say that we are happy because it is not what we expected. I am coming on this broadcast because I told everyone that our vote will count.

“I said that out of my conviction by what INEC told us that the BVAS machine will transmit our results, from the polling booth to the portal or server. I do not know whether to apologise to all of you but the INEC chairman has to answer to all of us. My dear Nigerians, I do not want to talk about the amount of money that the federal government had allocated to INEC. But the fact of the matter is this, Professor Mahmood Yakubu owes Nigerians.

“If you employ someone to do a job for you and the person fails, you ask the person to refund the money. Nigerians should ask Prof. Mahmood not just what happened to the transmission but to refund our money. On this birthday, I am 61 today, I apologise to all of you, who went out. It is not about my candidate, Peter Obi winning this election, no, it has gone beyond that. It is about doing the right thing.”

Taking to the caption section, the legendary actor wrote, “I am not celebrating my birthday today because INEC sold SHAME in the market. God bless you my fans and well-wishers for your support and prayers.”

