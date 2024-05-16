✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Politicians will be voted out if they don’t share their loot with People – Ndume

Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, has said politicians who loot the country’s treasury have ways of sharing them with the people. Ndume said…

sen ali ndume
sen ali ndume

Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, has said politicians who loot the country’s treasury have ways of sharing them with the people.

Ndume said the politicians would not get a second term in their respective offices if they do not share the resources they steal with their constituents or people.

The Borno South senator said politicians “steal and share with the people” and as such do not deserve severe punishment.

Ndume disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking on the issue of death penalty for drug dealers on Channels TV Politics Today.

He said, “If you compare us, politicians, to all the corruption, it is very small. Our corruption is people-driven. If you steal it, you will go and share it with the people. If you don’t, you are not coming back for four years. There is no reason for stealing.

“I have been to the National Assembly, I can’t say because we are on TV now and not telling the truth. If the death penalty is supposed to be included in corruption, I will support it but you don’t go and kill someone that stole one million or one billion, no. But someone who steals one trillion of government money should be killed.

Backing the death penalty for drug dealers, Ndume said, “The death penalty is the best deterrent for those being caught for drugs. If you do drugs, you are killing people.

“In fact, that means you have destroyed the lives of so many people and killed so many people,” he said.

Recently, the Borno politician tackled President Bola Tinubu and the Central Bank of Nigeria on the now-cancelled 0.5% cybersecurity levy.

He faulted the federal government for not creating opportunities to earn more income, but burdening them with taxes.

“Their source of income, you are not widening it, you are not increasing it. I am not part of those that support levying people anyhow,” he said.

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories