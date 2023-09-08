‘Politicians, public office holders should support police’

UN Peace Ambassador, Dr Sherif Lawal, has called on public office holders and the politicians to support in financing the Nigerian Police Force to safeguard…

UN Peace Ambassador, Dr Sherif Lawal, has called on public office holders and the politicians to support in financing the Nigerian Police Force to safeguard the people and properties.

Speaking at the International Association of World Peace Advocates on Thursday at Merit House, Maitama Abuja, he said the police must be supported financially and physically to enable them to address crimes. Lawal said the collaboration would not only help in improving security in the country but would provide an opportunity to arrest and fish out criminals wherever they may decide to hide and hope to “Banish their ill-gotten and dirty wealth.”

He flayed politicians for their corrupt tendency in the country, saying “Their tendency to get rich quickly, increases crimes.”

