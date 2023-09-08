Sheikh Argungu buried; Tinubu, govs, speaker mourn

The National Chairman, Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheik Bala Lau, Thursday led the funeral prayer for late Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu at his…

The National Chairman, Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheik Bala Lau, Thursday led the funeral prayer for late Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu at his home in Argungu, Kebbi State.

The funeral prayer was attended by many prominent Nigerians including Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi and Senator Aliyu Magatakadda-Wamako, former Sokoto State Governor among others.

Bala-Lau prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

Governor Idris described the deceased as a humble, honest and religious person who stood firm in promoting Islam.

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent his condolences and sympathies to the family, followers, and associates of the prominent Islamic preacher, Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu, who passed away on Wednesday.

The president, in a statement on Thursday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, described the death of the religious leader as a loss which reverberated beyond the late preacher’s immediate community, and as one that affected the entire country, in view of his contributions to the canon of Islamic study and calls for moral rectitude.

Tinubu said the late sheikh would be greatly missed for his fearless advocacy for the downtrodden and for holding leaders accountable for meeting their obligations to citizens.

He condoled with the family, the government and people of Kebbi State, and the Nigerian Muslim community, over the huge loss and prayed for the eternal rest of the soul of the departed cleric.

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, in a condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, described the late Islamic scholar as a dogmatic preacher who used the pulpit to propagate Islam within and outside Nigeria.

He commiserated with the national leadership of the Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) in Nigeria, where Sheikh Argungu was a leading figure, over the loss.

Also, the governors of the 19 northern states have described the death of the renowned cleric as a great loss to the Muslim Ummah, the entire northern region and Nigeria.

In a statement issued yesterday, Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, said they received the news of the passing of the prominent cleric with deep sadness and a heavy heart.

Yahaya, according to a statement signed by his spokesman, Ismaila Uba Misilli, said the late sheikh was a distinguished scholar and exemplary leader who devoted his life to the propagation of the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu’s life was a shining example of commitment to the teachings of Islam and the promotion of peace and harmony.

“His contributions to Islamic scholarship have left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of many, and his legacy will continue to inspire the Ummah and generations to come,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...