Politicians, CSOs differ on why OGP not working in FCT councils

The chairmen of the area councils of the FCT and some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have differed on why the global Open Government Partnership (OGP) initiative adopted by the federal government is not yet effective in the FCT.

They expressed their differences at an OGP Onboarding Session for the area councils organised by the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) and DEAN Initiative on Monday in Abuja.

Speaking on the sidelines of the session, the Kwali Area Council Chairman and Chairman of ALGON in the FCT, Sunday Danladi Chiya, said that the OGP not making an impact in the FCT was not their fault.

While noting that most of the area councils had keyed in and agreed to partner with the OGP, he said, “We have seen the impact in AMAC; which is already benefiting. The challenge is if you don’t have information or when you don’t know what is happening, there is nothing you can do, but when you know what is happening, you key in and get the benefits.”

However, the Executive Director of Centre LSD, Mr Monday Osasah, said that the centre, with the help of the MacArthur Foundation and others, had done enough to sensitise individuals and organisations on the importance of OGP.