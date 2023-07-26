Policemen Shot Dead As Gunmen Attack Abia Commissioner’s Convoy

Two police officers lost their lives in an attack on the convoy of the Abia State Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Investment, Dr Chimezie Ukaegbu.…

Two police officers lost their lives in an attack on the convoy of the Abia State Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Investment, Dr Chimezie Ukaegbu.

The assailants also razed a vehicle belonging to the Ukaegbu’s ministry, in an attack which occurred in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia.

Confirming the incident, the Abia State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Maureen Chinaka, said the two policemen killed were an Inspector and a Constable.

Chinaka said the incident occurred at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, saying the gunmen attacked the convoy of the commissioner during his familiarisation tour to markets in Aba.

The police spokesperson said, “The convoy was en route to Ekeoha Shopping Plaza when the armed assailants opened fire. Regrettably, amidst the chaos, two police personnel lost their lives in the line of duty.

“A police Constable who was part of the security convoy was fatally shot.

“Additionally, a police Inspector who was not initially part of the convoy but was on a separate assignment with a police Hilux tragically lost his life.

“Furthermore, the hoodlums set ablaze a vehicle belonging to the Ministry for Trade, Commerce, and Investment.”

Chinaka added that the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, had vowed that the attack would be investigated, and that the perpetrators would be found and brought to book.

He, however, urged the residents of Abia State to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperate fully with the security agencies.

