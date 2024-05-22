✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Policeman shot dead by colleague in Jos Market

A police officer attached to the enforcement team of the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) has been reportedly shot dead at Terminus Market, Jos, the…

Plateau State
    By Ado Abubakar Musa,

A police officer attached to the enforcement team of the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) has been reportedly shot dead at Terminus Market, Jos, the capital of Plateau State.

Our correspondent reports that security operatives, including policemen and soldiers, have been mobilised recently by the state government to carry out enforcement against street trading in the area.

The security operatives were stationed around Terminus Market to ensure total compliance to the law.

Ibrahim Musa, told our correspondent that the police officer was hit by a stray bullet fired by one of the security men patrolling the area.

He said, “Around 12 o’clock on Wednesday, the security personnel were pursuing traders when suddenly, an officer mistakenly shot the policeman in the neck and he died instantly. Moments later, officials of the Road Safety Corps evacuated the corpse to a hospital.”

An official of the market, who wished to remain anonymous, also confirmed the development, saying the officer was mistakenly killed by his colleague.

He said the situation caused tension in the area, resulting in the firing of teargas cannisters to disperse the crowd.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, said the police were investigating the matter.

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories