Policeman shot dead by colleague in Jos Market

A police officer attached to the enforcement team of the Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB) has been reportedly shot dead at Terminus Market, Jos, the capital of Plateau State.

Our correspondent reports that security operatives, including policemen and soldiers, have been mobilised recently by the state government to carry out enforcement against street trading in the area.

The security operatives were stationed around Terminus Market to ensure total compliance to the law.

Ibrahim Musa, told our correspondent that the police officer was hit by a stray bullet fired by one of the security men patrolling the area.

He said, “Around 12 o’clock on Wednesday, the security personnel were pursuing traders when suddenly, an officer mistakenly shot the policeman in the neck and he died instantly. Moments later, officials of the Road Safety Corps evacuated the corpse to a hospital.”

An official of the market, who wished to remain anonymous, also confirmed the development, saying the officer was mistakenly killed by his colleague.

He said the situation caused tension in the area, resulting in the firing of teargas cannisters to disperse the crowd.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, said the police were investigating the matter.