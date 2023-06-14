Policeman, 2 mourners abducted in Benue

A policeman and two mourners have been abducted by gunmen at Ahume village along Naka-Makurdi road in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.…

A policeman and two mourners have been abducted by gunmen at Ahume village along Naka-Makurdi road in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

Locals said the incident happened on Tuesday evening while the trio were returning to Makurdi from Gwer West where they had gone to bury a prominent son of the area.

The council chairman, Andrew Ayande, in a telephone conversation with our correspondent on Wednesday confirmed that the abductors had opened talks with families of their captives.

Ayande said, “That stretch of the road is always dangerous. Anytime in the evening, these boys will come out – I mean terrorists – that was what they did yesterday (Tuesday).

“They (mourners) were on their way to Makurdi when they were attacked. A policeman and two others were kidnapped. We lost one prominent person around the place on Monday and they took the corpse home yesterday (Tuesday). The gunmen came as usual and attacked the vehicle which has been taken to Naka police station. They are always doing that around Ahume.

“The incident happened around 4pm on Tuesday. Now they (abductors) are demanding N200,000 for the release of the policeman and N1.5 million for the two others.”

The police spokeswoman for Benue Command, SP Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive any information about the incident.

