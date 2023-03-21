Police warn against wild jubilation in Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has warned political parties that their supporters must comport themselves in line with the provisions of the law while jubilating their…

Bauchi State Police Command has warned political parties that their supporters must comport themselves in line with the provisions of the law while jubilating their electoral victories.

The command said blockage of roads, fireworks, and inciting utterances would not be condoned.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ahmed Wakil, in a statement yesterday said the state Commissioner of Police, Amimue Alhassan, warned that all forms of celebrations and rallies by political party supporters must not infringe on the right of others.

He said the command would not hesitate to decisively deal with any person(s) or group(s) who violated the order or deliberately caused the breakdown of law and order in whatever manner.

Bala Mohammed wins second term in Bauchi

NIGERIA DAILY: Will Kwankwaso Allow Abba Yusuf Work In Kano?

“Those in violation will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law as security agencies have been deployed strategically and directed to ensure full enforcement,” he warned.