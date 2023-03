Download here Kano State citizens went to polls on March 18 to elect a new governor. NIGERIA DAILY: Have The…

Download here

Kano State citizens went to polls on March 18 to elect a new governor.

NIGERIA DAILY: Have The Changes In Nigeria’s Politics Come To Stay?

THE BEARING: Shockers To Expect From The Governorship Election

After a tightly contested race, the candidate of the NNPP Abba Yusuf who is the blessed candidate of Kwankwaso won.

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we are asking if Kwankwaso will let Abba Yusuf work freely for the people of Kano or we will see a game of godfatherism come to play.