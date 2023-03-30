Police to prosecute musician, Portable, for insulting officers

The police have said they will prosecute a musician, Habeeb Okikiola, alias Portable, for allegedly exhibiting irrational behaviour and hurling insults at police officers on…

The police have said they will prosecute a musician, Habeeb Okikiola, alias Portable, for allegedly exhibiting irrational behaviour and hurling insults at police officers on duty.

Force Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday, condemned the musician for a viral video where he is seen exhibiting irrational behaviour and hurling insults at police officers carrying out their duty.

While noting that Portable’s action was criminal and punishable by the criminal laws of Nigeria, he said, “The action of the singer in the video is unruly and is a conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and incitement of violence against the officers.

“The officers were detailed to execute a warrant of arrest on him for a series of allegations of criminal acts levelled against him.

” The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) will take all necessary steps to investigate his actions and ensure that he is prosecuted for any criminal activity he might have committed; depending on the severity of the offence.”

The police image maker pointed out that the force would not condone any unruly act, assault or attack on its officers. (NAN)