Police to probe Gov Abiodun’s ‘movement’ on election day

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Frank Mba, on Friday hinted that he would investigate Governor Dapo Abiodun’s alleged movement to some polling units during the Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary elections in the state.

Daily Trust reports that there was an outrage on Saturday when Abiodun toured some polling units in Iperu-Remo, including where his rival and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu, voted.

Both Abiodun and Adebutu hail from Iperu-Remo and their polling units are few metres apart.

Our correspondent observed that the governor after voting at his polling unit was seen going to different polling booths to monitor the election process.

Abiodun had voted at Ward 3, Unit 002, Ita Osanyin, Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

Adebutu described Abiodun’s action as violation of the electoral act.

He said, “It is a pity that those that will lead continue to fail us. We have seen the governor of the state galivanting all over this area. He has just left here as he has been going from one polling unit to another and even sharing dollar notes. Election cannot be free and fair.”

But the Special Adviser to Governor Abiodun on Public communication, Remmy Hazzan described the allegation as untrue and unfounded.

Hazzan said it is “friction of imagination of PDP governorship candidate in the state to say the governor is sharing dollars”.

On Friday during an interactive session between the security agents and the candidates of political parties ahead of the governorship poll in Abeokuta, the state Chairman of PDP, Sikirullahi Ogundele, expressed concern that Abiodun’s action was against the electoral law, yet the police looked away.

Responding to the allegations, Mba said he was not aware of the incident, but vowed to investigate the matter.

“On the alleged movement of the governor at the polling unit on the election day, honestly, I’m frank, I’m being frank with you here, this is the first time I’m hearing it.

“I will investigate, I will find out if it indeed happened. If it happened, I will do everything within my powers to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“And I also want to warn other political bigwigs, I will not allow anybody to move around on the election day,” he said.

Mba assured parties that the security agents “will be fair and enforce the law fairly and evenly” during the next election.