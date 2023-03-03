Polls: EU Debunks Call for INEC Chairman’s Sacking 

The European Union (EU) in Nigeria has debunked a report that the Commission in partnership with the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and International Republican Institute…

The European Union (EU) in Nigeria has debunked a report that the Commission in partnership with the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and International Republican Institute (IRI) are calling for the sack of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

In a letter which is currently circulating on social media, the EU was said to have noted that the Saturday’s election were marred by numerous cases of electoral malpractice, lack of transparency and constitutional operational failures in a clear violation of democratic principles .

“The Democracy Review Office for the EU recommends the following actions be taken to address the situation: the step own of the sitting INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. A review of the election result and implementation of corrections or the conduct of a supplementary.

“The disqualification of the president-elect and presidential candidate for the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for gross electoral misconduct as stipulated in the Nigerian constitution,” part of the alleged letter said.

However, the EU in Nigeria has dismissed the statement saying it didn’t emanate from the commission.

Speaking to Daily Trust, Agnes Doka, Press Officer for the EU in Nigeria, said the European Union did not enter into any alliance with the NDI as indicated in the letter.

She added that The EU has nothing to do with the said letter with regard to the just concluded general elections which was purportedly issued by Eric Mamer, on March 2, 2023.