Police station bombed, officers killed in fresh Anambra attack

Gunmen bombed the Ogidi Police Station in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, killing three policemen in the process.

The attack happened in the early hours of Saturday, according to sources.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, saying more security operatives had been deployed in the area.

Ikenga said,” Anambra State Police Command has reinforced security in the Idemili North area of the State following the attack on the Ogidi area command in the early hours of today(Saturday) 18/2/2023, where three police operatives paid the supreme price.

“The hoodlums started shooting sporadically on approaching the area command and threw IEDs and petrol bombs, gaining entrance. Unfortunately, the buildings in the police facility were affected.

“However, the Command observed with grave concern the loss of life and valuables as a result of this attack, calls for calm as the police are resolute in depriving these criminal elements of the space, they desire to perpetrate their evil acts and enhance the safety of life and property in the state.”

In yet another attack, the residence of Mrs Edith Ejezie, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for next week’s election, was attacked in Ihiala local government area of the state, still on Saturday.

It was learnt that Ejezie had concluded arrangements for a campaign rally when the gunmen struck and vandalized all the Campaign materials ,including food items, chairs and canopies and ultimately set those items ablaze .

Daily Trust gathered that they came in a convoy of motorcycles and sienna cars, shooting into the air and chanting “no election” in Anambra.

According to him, the incident is still being accessed while police operations were still ongoing in the area.

Editor’s note: This picture was used for illustration