Flood: NiMet predicts 3-day heavy rainfall in many Northern states

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has issued a 3-day heavy rainfall alert in many Northern states and moderate to low rainfall...

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a 3-day heavy rainfall alert in many Northern states and moderate to low rainfall in few Southern states.

The three-day forecast shows that for Sunday 6th, August, there are high chances of heavy rainfall to affect parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Yobe, Borno, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau and Niger State, while moderate to heavy Rainfall are very likely over parts of the FCT, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Benue, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Taraba States.

According to the multi-hazard impact based forecast released by NiMet, there would be low to moderate rainfall over Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Kogi, Rivers, Enugu states.

Also the forecast said there would be heavy rainfall on Monday over few places especially parts of Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Niger, Bauchi, Kano, Katsina and Jigawa State while moderate to heavy rainfall should be expected over parts of Kaduna, the FCT, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Imo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Plateau, Taraba and Adamawa States.

Low to moderate rainfall was predicted in Nasarawa, Kogi, Plateau, Edo and Kaduna states.

During the forecast for Tuesday 8th August, NiMet said there are very slim chances of low to moderate rainfall especially over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Niger, Kaduna, the FCT, Nasarawa, Plateau, Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Gombe and Borno states while elsewhere there is little or no risk of hydrometeorological hazard.

NiMet however warned of isolated cases of displacements of people due to flash floods, outbreaks of water-borne diseases, isolated cases of damage to weak structures, among others.

It urged Disaster Risk Managemen (DRM) authorities to be informed about the development of the meteorological situation and raise awareness.

It stated that taking action is more likely while the situation needs to be monitored closely with National Hydrological and Meteorological Services (NHMSs).

Also the agency urged authorities concerned should update disaster contingency plans, improve energy management especially during transmission while DRM authorities should be ready to take adequate actions, DRM to be continuously in touch with NHMSs.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...