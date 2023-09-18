Police set up probe panel, to exhume Mohbad’s corpse

The Lagos State Police Command has inaugurated a 13-man investigative panel to unravel the mysteries surrounding the death of 27-year-old fast-rising artiste, Ileri-Oluwa Oladimeji popularly…

The Lagos State Police Command has inaugurated a 13-man investigative panel to unravel the mysteries surrounding the death of 27-year-old fast-rising artiste, Ileri-Oluwa Oladimeji popularly known as Mohbad.

Mohbad died on Tuesday amid suspicious circumstances that have sparked off widespread controversies, especially in the social media.

He was said to have been frustrated by his former record label, Marlian Records, and his life threatened by one Samlarry and others.

Subsequently, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, ordered the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, to investigate the death.

The command in a report on Monday said a panel had been constituted to unravel the case and give an interim report in two weeks.

“Following the death of one Ileri Oluwa Oladimeji AKA Mohbad. ‘M’ Aged 27yrs which occurred in the month of September 12th 2023, and in the overriding public interest, the Command has set up a special investigative team to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim, identify witnesses, culprits if any and any person that will be helpful to the investigative process and deploy processes and other technological tools to aid the investigative course in line with the relevant provisions of the Nigeria,” the report read.

The panel is to carry out discreet investigation which covers exhumation, autopsy/toxicology/histology, scene visit, hospital/medical report, records of suspects/witnesses statements.

The team members are stated below:

1. DET. ACP SAHEED KASSIM – Head

2. DET. CSP CRIS ONYEISI

3. DET. SP MASTA ALH. BUNU

4. DET. SP IBRAHIM A. YUSUF

5. DET. DSP AHMED ABDULLAHI

6. DET. ASP ODERINDE GALFAR

7. DET. ASP ALABI BOLANLE

8. DET. ASP MOHAMMED YUSU

9. DET. INSPR. ADESIDA ADEFISAYO

10.DET. INSPR. AMEH MICHAEL

10.DET. INSPR. OISA ROSELINE

12.DET. INSPR. MAYOWA OWOEYE

13.DET. INSPR. BABATUNDE VICTOR

LEGAL TEAM

1. SP CARDOSO YETUNDE ESQ – OC Legal

2. DSP UMAR BELLO ESQ – Legal Officer

3. ASP AUGUSTINE NWABUISI ESQ – Legal Officer

FORENSIC TEAM

1 DET. CSP AYITU AKPAMA – Team Leader

2 DET. INSPR ELIZABETH OLOKODE – Member

3 DET. INSPR QUEEN AGOFURE – Member

