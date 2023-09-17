MohBad Was Killed, Lived In Fear after Meeting Naira Marley – Mother

Mother of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad has broken silence over the death of her son, saying he did not die…

Mother of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad has broken silence over the death of her son, saying he did not die a natural death.

While expressing deep grief in a viral video, the woman said Mohbad lived in fear ever since he met the owner of Marlian Records label, Azeez Fashola, widely known as Naira Marley.

Mohbad’s mother started by debunking speculations that her son’s death was due to natural causes.

She said, “I’m aware my son has been living in fear and having sleepless nights ever since he met Naira Marley.

“He didn’t die a natural death; he was killed. Whoever killed my son, that person’s home will become troubled. They will face war and curses. The glory of the child in their home will diminish because of those who killed him and their sons.”

“I am not dead; I am alive. My son didn’t find rest, and I couldn’t speak up whenever he was falsely accused because I wasn’t given the chance. I asked my son what happened, and he gave me money to go to the hospital.

“I called him from the hospital, and he told me, ‘Mummy, something is happening.’ I called him to come home and tell me what happened. I am his life and heaven. He said he came home because he heard something had happened.

“He said he was taken and given water, and then he didn’t know what happened to him anymore. Since then, I’ve been on the matter. Since then, I’ve been on it. He died in fear. The fear was too much. If he was supposed to go to some shows, he couldn’t go because of the fear that some people were coming.

“He was beaten every day, and I was receiving calls even from people I didn’t know. I didn’t rest until he was killed.”

The sudden and shocking demise of Mohbad continues to grip the nation, with fans, fellow artists, and the entertainment industry struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Both Lagos State Police Command and the Nigeria Police Force have vowed to investigate Mohbad’s death as concerns over his demise mount.

