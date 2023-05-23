May 29 inauguration: Ebonyi police warn against protest

The Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State, Faleye Olaleye, yesterday warned against any protest during and after the May 29 inauguration. The CP gave the…

The Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State, Faleye Olaleye, yesterday warned against any protest during and after the May 29 inauguration.

The CP gave the warning in a statement issued yesterday in Abakiliki, the state capital, and made available to journalists by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya.

He said the warning followed an Intelligence report that some individuals were planning protests over the outcome of the February 25 and March 18.

He advised aggrieved individuals to wait for the court verdict, warning that the command would not condone a breakdown of law and order in the state.

“Those culpable will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law as police operatives have been deployed strategically and directed to ensure full enforcement,” the statement added.