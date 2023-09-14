Police rescue 4 kidnapped victims in Delta

The Police Command in Delta State has rescued four kidnapped victims in Orerokpe, Okpe LGA of the state. The command’s spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed…

The Police Command in Delta State has rescued four kidnapped victims in Orerokpe, Okpe LGA of the state.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Warri.

Edafe said that the victims were rescued on Tuesday by a combined team of police operatives attached to the Orerokpe division, troops of the Nigerian Army and Orerokpe community vigilantes.

He said that the victims who residents of Orerokpe community, were abducted on Monday while on transit enroute Eku-Abraka Road by Orerokpe Bridge.

The spokesman said that the incident was reported on Sept. 12, at the Orerokpe Division and that the suspects were demanding for a N10 million ransom.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...