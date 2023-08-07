Police rescue 2-year-old, arrest traffickers, cultist

The police in Delta State have arrested two suspected child traffickers and a cultist identified in the Cable aoint area of Asaba. In a…

The police in Delta State have arrested two suspected child traffickers and a cultist identified in the Cable aoint area of Asaba.

In a press release, the command’s spokesman, Bright Edafe, said, “On 3/8/2023, at about 1100 hours, the command received information from a resident of Jaret in Asaba that on 2/8/2023 her child, Ridwan Ibrahim ‘m’ aged two, went missing while playing with other children in the compound of her sister whom she went to visit.

“Based on this information, the Commissioner of Police (CP), CP Wale Abass, detailed operatives of SIB to embark on an intelligence-led investigation. The team swung into action, analysing the phone conversation of some suspected persons.

“Consequently, on 3/8/2023, two suspects, Mallam Sa’ad Ahmed Baba ‘m’ aged 57 of No 12, Lagos Street, Cable Point, Asaba, and Halima Abubakar ‘f’ aged 25 of Jaret Cable Point, Asaba, were arrested and the child was rescued in Issele-Asagba where they hid the child. Investigation is ongoing.

“Meanwhile, On 3/8/2023 at about 0700 hours, the DPO of Orerokpe received information that one Ifeoma Sunday ‘m’, aka Coco, a suspected notorious cultist who has been terrorising Aghalokpe community and also wanted for his involvement in earlier reported cases of attempted murder, arson and armed robbery was sighted in the community parading with a gun.

“The DPO mobilised and led patrol teams to the community where the suspect was arrested and one locally made cut-to-size single-barrel gun and one expended cartridge were recovered from him.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...