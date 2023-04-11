Police recover 7 stolen vehicles in A/Ibom, announce spike in car theft

The Akwa Ibom Police Command said it has recovered seven stolen exotic vehicles in the state. Speaking on Tuesday in Uyo with members of the Correspondent…

The Akwa Ibom Police Command said it has recovered seven stolen exotic vehicles in the state. Speaking on Tuesday in Uyo with members of the Correspondent Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon alerted the public on rising incident of car theft in the state, saying three main syndicates were involved.

Macdon advised car owners and members of the public to be security conscious about their vehicles, saying the police is working hard to nip car theft and other criminal activities in the bud.

“As a command, we recovered only recently about seven exotic cars, stolen from different parts of this state, traced to the receivers, recovered and given back to the people. Do you know why there is an upsurge? Uyo has opened up, Akwa Ibom State has opened up, it is more accessible now. It would have even been worst, but we have our strategy and as I speak, we are onto them. They are like three syndicates operating in this town. You park your vehicle and before you go in and come out, your vehicle has disappeared. That nonsense is about to end,” he stated.

The PPRO called on the incoming govern-elect, Pastor Umo Eno to digitalize security apparatus in the state. He advocated for the installation of CCTV cameras in all the major cities in the state, saying it would help the Police tackle the problem of insecurity better.

“The Akwa Ibom State Command is calling on the incoming administration, and we believe that he has the capacity to do this. To digitalize and make policing in Akwa Ibom State technologically driven.