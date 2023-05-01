Police recover 4 AK-47 rifles in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has recovered four AK-47 rifles from some people who were trying to smuggle them into the state on Friday. Spokesman…

The Kano State Police Command has recovered four AK-47 rifles from some people who were trying to smuggle them into the state on Friday.

Spokesman of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the incident, said the suspects were caught by the police during stop and search operations at Kwanar Garko, along the Bauchi road in the outskirts of the state.

He said upon sighting the police, the suspects, driving in a Hiace bus, dropped the rifles inside a sack and ran away.

He urged residents to continue to report suspicious movements or items to the nearest police station.