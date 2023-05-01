Bandits kill 40 in Kebbi, Zamfara

Bandits have killed at least 40 villagers in Kebbi and Zamfara states during a dawn attack on Sunday. Our correspondent gathered that six mobile policemen…

Bandits have killed at least 40 villagers in Kebbi and Zamfara states during a dawn attack on Sunday.

Our correspondent gathered that six mobile policemen were among the 36 victims killed at Dan Umaru in Zuru area of Kebbi State.

Residents said the funeral of 27 people had taken place while several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

Dozens have also been kidnapped and hundreds of cattle rustled during the attack on neighboring villages.

In Zamfara State, three people were killed in Shinkafi village.

The police authorities in the states had yet to make any official statement on the matter as of the time of filing this report.