Police recover 12 tricycles in Anambra

Anambra State Police Command has recovered 12 tricycles and called on members of the public who lost theirs to come forward with proof of ownership to reclaim them.

The 12 tricycles were recovered by the Harbour Division in Ogbaru LGA in the course of several operations in the last one month.

In a statement, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said, ‘’This is to inform the good people of Anambra State that the police at Harbour Division in Ogbaru LGA, during the course of several operations in the last one month, recovered 12 tricycles suspected to have been stolen.

‘’Owners are requested to come forward with valid proof of ownership to claim their property.’’

