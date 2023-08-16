Aviation security officers withdraw services at airports

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) yesterday directed officials of the Aviation Security (AVSEC) and logistics sub-sector to commence an immediate strike from…

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) yesterday directed officials of the Aviation Security (AVSEC) and logistics sub-sector to commence an immediate strike from today, August 16th, 2023.

The union in a circular said the withdrawal of service became inevitable after the expiration of the ultimatum given to the affected organisations.

The circular was sent to the Director-General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Commissioner of Police, Airports Command, the Airport Commandant, Director, Department of State Security (DSS), Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos Command.

The circular signed by the General Secretary, NUATE, Comrade Ocheme Aba, decried the poor working conditions of AVSEC workers who are mostly graduates, saying they are being paid a paltry N30,000 monthly salary.

How we auctioned 2 helicopters – Aviation College

Ararume Wins National Waves’ Lifetime Achievement Award

He explained that all efforts to negotiate improved wages for their members in the past had failed.

According to the union, it was unimaginable how N30,000 could be sufficient for the personnel in the present day Nigeria.

The Circular read, “As you are all aware, the union has done everything possible to resolve the lingering crisis of extreme impoverishment of employees of Aviation Security (AvSec) & logistics sub-sector of the aviation industry in Nigeria, but to no avail.

“The managements of all the companies in the business have all failed to secure decent contracts that can avail fair remuneration for their workers.

“With current salary levels as low as N30,000 a month for graduates, there is no gain saying that AvSec employment in Nigeria is nothing other than a slave labour camp; to call a spade a spade.

“This situation can no longer be allowed to continue. In this regard, and further to our letter of ultimatum dated 26th June, 2023, all workers in all Aviation Logistics companies in Nigeria are hereby directed to totally withdraw services as from August 16, 2023 indefinitely, until our demand for fair remuneration is met.

“Please note that only the National Secretariat of NUATE is authorised to issue any further directives on this matter.

“State councils and branches of NUATE in Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu are hereby directed to be on hand to assure full compliance with this notice.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...