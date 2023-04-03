Police, PSC won’t fight over recruitment again – Arase

The new chairman of the Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase, on Monday ruled out further rift between the commission and the Nigeria Police Force over…

The new chairman of the Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase, on Monday ruled out further rift between the commission and the Nigeria Police Force over recruitment of police constables into the force.

He also said the lingering disagreements between the force and the commission over promotion of officers from the rank of the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police downwards will become a thing of the past.

Arase, a retired Inspector-General of Police, stated these in his office in Abuja when the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba and the Force Management Team paid him a courtesy visit.

Addressing journalists shortly after the meeting, Arase said he would ensure that a harmonious working relationship between the commission and the police force was put on the front burner.

“We don’t have to quarrel about their (police officers’) promotions; we don’t have to quarrel about their (constables) recruitment.

“So, everything will be seamlessly done in such a way that everybody will be happy and it will be a win-win situation for everybody,” he said.

According to him, the recruitment of police personnel was not supposed to be an issue, saying that both the commission and police force needed understanding to achieve results.

He added, “A small team would be set up to sit together, and take a look at the issue to enable the police high command and the commission to review the process”.

The PSC chairman, however, assured that the commission under his leadership would ensure that the best personnel would always be recruited into the police force to enhance competence and professionalism.

On his part, IGP Baba said the visit was to assure the commission of the readiness of the police force to work in harmony and improve their relationship.

He noted that proper leadership, guidance; sense of direction, proper maintenance of discipline, promotion and appointment in the police force, personnel would be motivated to do the right things.