Police present N18.5m to families of 25 slain officers in Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command has presented cheques of N18.5 million to the families of 25 officers and men of the command that died on duty.

Presenting the cheques to the families, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Oqua Etim, said the funds were presented as part of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali’s gesture to relieve the hardship because of the vacuum created by the deaths of the officers in their families.

Meanwhile, the command also celebrated and decorated the 19 newly promoted senior officers.

CP Etim said one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) was promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) decorated with ACP rank.

Also, 10 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) were decorated with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) and seven Superintendents of Police (SPs) to Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs).