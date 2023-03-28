Police officer found dead in FCT

An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Salisu Garba Zuba, was on Friday discovered dead in his house in Zuba, Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.…

An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Salisu Garba Zuba, was on Friday discovered dead in his house in Zuba, Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

A relative, Adamu Garba, said Zuba died shortly after he returned from a Thursday night duty at the Gwagwalada Police Division.

Police arrest 79 for election violations in Sokoto

Police find stolen Niger baby in Anambra, another with Abuja pastor

He said Zuba, who was healthy, returned from work and decided to rest in his room, but was found dead when his brother went to wake him up for Juma’at prayers.

He further said that Zuba was rushed to a hospital where he was confirmed dead, adding that his remains were buried according to Islamic rites.

City & Crime learnt that the late police officer, aged 42, a Koro by tribe from Zuba, is survived by two wives and seven children.