News

Police neutralise bandits in Kaduna

A police team deployed to Kuriga in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has neutralised two bandits in…

nigerian police
A police team deployed to Kuriga in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has neutralised two bandits in the area.

The police operatives also recovered arms and ammunition from the bandits during a gunfight on Friday.

Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday.

According to him, the operational feedback to the state government revealed that the operatives responded to distress calls about an attack on farmers by bandits on the outskirts of Kuriga village.

“Upon arrival, the security forces engaged the bandits in a fierce firefight, during which two of the criminals were neutralised. The forces recovered two AK-47 rifles and 17 rounds of ammunition from the scene,” he said.

Receiving the report, the governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, commended the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Audu Dabigi, along with his officers and men, for their swift response and successful intervention, which led to the neutralisation of two bandits.

The governor urged the personnel and other security forces in the area to continue pursuing the criminal elements and ensure their complete dislodgement.

