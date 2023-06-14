Police nab Kuje Prison escapee over ‘burglary’ in Nasarawa

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has arrested an escaped inmate from Kuje Custodial Centre of FCT Abuja who allegedly broke into a house and…

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has arrested an escaped inmate from Kuje Custodial Centre of FCT Abuja who allegedly broke into a house and stole property in Masaka, Karu Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed this while addressing newsmen of the arrest of some criminal suspects on Wednesday at the command’s headquarters, in Lafia.

Nansel said that the suspect allegedly broke into an apartment in Masaka on June 8, and stole some mobile phones and Plasma television.

He said Police detectives attached to the Masaka Police Division arrested the suspect (Haruna Sunday) following a tip-off and diligent investigation.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to having escaped from Kuje Prison when it was attacked in 2022,” he said.

The PPRO said that the suspect would be handed over to the Nigeria Correctional Service for further action.

Meanwhile, the suspect said he was awaiting trial at the Kuje Prison before the attack that paved the way for his escape in 2022.

Sunday said he was hiding at a friend’s place in Kaduna after the escape and was later lured into crime, which he regretted.

Nansel said the command also arrested 17 other suspects for various criminal offences, including kidnapping, armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms, among others, between May 25 and June 8.

He said four firearms and three rounds of live ammunition were also recovered from the suspects. (NAN)

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...