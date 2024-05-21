✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News

Police kill suspected kidnapper, arrest gunrunner in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have killed a suspected kidnapper and arrested an alleged gunrunner. The spokesperson of the command, Bright Edafe, who…

    By Idris Umar Momoh

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have killed a suspected kidnapper and arrested an alleged gunrunner.

The spokesperson of the command, Bright Edafe, who disclosed this to newsmen, said the suspected kidnapper, identified as a Joel Joseph, a native of Ekakpamre community in Ughelli North LGA, was also involved in armed robbery.

He said the command had been on the trail of the deceased who was a leader of a dreaded kidnapping syndicate.

He explained that operatives stormed Inene community in Ughelli North LGA, the hideout of the suspect, but that on sighting the operatives, he opened fire on them and that in the ensuing gun duel, the suspect sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to the General Hospital, Ughelli, where he died.

Edafe also disclosed the arrest of one Friday Emmanuel, a 43-year-old suspected gunrunner, from Morsogar in Ethiope-West LGA.

He said the suspect was arrested by the operatives of Safe Delta deployed to Head-Bridge, Asaba.

He said the operatives intercepted a white Toyota Hiace with REG NO: AYB573XC, driven by the suspect in which were found 875 rounds of live cartridges concealed in a sack wrapped with pieces of cloth.

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories