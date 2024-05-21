Police kill suspected kidnapper, arrest gunrunner in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have killed a suspected kidnapper and arrested an alleged gunrunner. The spokesperson of the command, Bright Edafe, who…

The spokesperson of the command, Bright Edafe, who disclosed this to newsmen, said the suspected kidnapper, identified as a Joel Joseph, a native of Ekakpamre community in Ughelli North LGA, was also involved in armed robbery.

He said the command had been on the trail of the deceased who was a leader of a dreaded kidnapping syndicate.

He explained that operatives stormed Inene community in Ughelli North LGA, the hideout of the suspect, but that on sighting the operatives, he opened fire on them and that in the ensuing gun duel, the suspect sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to the General Hospital, Ughelli, where he died.

Edafe also disclosed the arrest of one Friday Emmanuel, a 43-year-old suspected gunrunner, from Morsogar in Ethiope-West LGA.

He said the suspect was arrested by the operatives of Safe Delta deployed to Head-Bridge, Asaba.

He said the operatives intercepted a white Toyota Hiace with REG NO: AYB573XC, driven by the suspect in which were found 875 rounds of live cartridges concealed in a sack wrapped with pieces of cloth.