Police kill kidnapper, rescue victim in Anambra

Police in Anambra State on Saturday killed one suspected kidnapper and rescued the captive, simply identified as Abuchi in Orumba South Local Government Area of…

Police in Anambra State on Saturday killed one suspected kidnapper and rescued the captive, simply identified as Abuchi in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said good-spirited individuals alerted the police on patrol about the kidnap.

He said police operatives, while on anti-crime patrol in Obosi at about 7.30 pm on September 9, were stopped by residents who informed them about a kidnap incident.

“Police then trailed the kidnappers to an uncompleted building surrounded by a bush in Umuota village, Obosi, where they exchanged gunfire with the kidnappers. One of the hoodlums was shot and arrested while others escaped with bullet wounds.

“One double barrel pistol, two live and one expended cartridges were recovered from the gang,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...