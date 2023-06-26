Police kill 3 ‘killers’ of INEC staff, rescue wife

The police in Ebonyi have reportedly killed three of the suspected killers of a member of staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (...

The police in Ebonyi have reportedly killed three of the suspected killers of a member of staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and rescued his kidnapped wife.

The victim, Mr Emmanuel Igwe, an Assistant Electoral Officer (AEO) of INEC, was on Sunday, June 18, killed by suspected kidnappers operating along the Ishiagu/Mpu road and abducted his wife.

The police also arrested no fewer than eight members of the criminal gang.

Mr Emmanuel Aja, Chairman of Ivo Local Government Area, who confirmed the arrest and killing of three of the suspects to newsmen on Sunday in Abakaliki, noted that the hoodlums were busted at their hideout in Lokpanta, Umunochi Local Government Area (LGA) of Abia state.

Confirming the development to NAN in an interview, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebonyi Command, said the abducted woman was rescued unhurt in a thick forest in Abia state.

“Yes, the woman, Mrs Charity Igwe, who was kidnapped while her husband was killed has regained freedom.”

