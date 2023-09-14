Police intercept N600m India hemp from Ghana, Benin Republic in Kebbi

By Ismail Adebayo Two trailers loaded with N600m worth of drugs and 7,500 live cartridges from Ghana and Benin Republic en route to Lagos have…

By Ismail Adebayo

Two trailers loaded with N600m worth of drugs and 7,500 live cartridges from Ghana and Benin Republic en route to Lagos have been intercepted at Samia Maje, Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Five persons including the drivers of the trailers, Shola Adeyemi, from Akure area of Ondo state, Rasak Agbola, from Ibadan in Oyo State, Emmanuel Chukwuma from Abia and Kanta Bisa, a Ghanaian, were arrested in connection to the drugs.

Kebbi State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Nafiu Abubakar while briefing journalists at the headquarters in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday said one of the trailers coming into the country from Benin Republic was carrying 4,927 wraps of cannabis sativa (Indian hemp).

He said the other trailer from Ghana was carrying 4,906 wraps of the substance, adding that the two vehicles were intercepted by police border patrol team at Samia Maje in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State based on intelligence report.

He said the drug substances in each of trailers were valued at N300m.

While answering questions from journalists, the driver of one of the trailers, Adeyemi, said he was paid M400,000 to deliver the drugs in Lagos while the other driver, Agbola, said he was to be paid N200,000 upon delivery of the drugs in Lagos.

He said he had gone to Benin Republic to deliver soft drinks when he was contracted to deliver the drugs substance.

“We passed through more than 9 checkpoints before we were arrested somewhere at Samia.

“I think I was no properly briefed else I wouldn’t find myself in this mess,” he said

The PPRO said the police had commenced investigation into the drugs matter.

“We will handover the drugs to the NDLEA after our investigation,” he said.

