FG, Global Fund to improve healthcare delivery in Kano 

The Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Global Fund and other development partners has mulled concerted efforts in improving healthcare service delivery in Kano State and the country at large.

The Minister of Health, Dr Mohammad Ali Pate, disclosed this when he led a delegation of the Global Fund and other development partners on a courtesy visit to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the Kano Government House on Wednesday.

He said in line with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate in according much priority to ensuring effective service delivery in the health sector, Kano state was chosen to be the first state to be visited due to its large population.

“Health is at the centre of any serious country’s development agenda, and our president took a bold step and in expectation with partnership like yourself, your excellency, that we work towards improving health of our population so that we can unleash its potential.

“We have almost 30 per cent of the world burden of malaria and Kano is one the most burdened states in the country. So it’s so important that the good works that have been done already are sustained, like the one we saw at Murtala Mohammad Specialist Hospital.”

The Minister maintained that the development partners were coming to Nigeria as a group because they wanted to support Nigeria to improve the health of its population.

Responding, Governor Abba kabir Yusuf appreciated their concern especially with the selection of the state to be among the visiting states, pointing that Kano people are among the most vulnerable people in terms of health care and poverty.

“Your intervention at this material time was very timely, I commend the efforts of developing partners, especially in the fight of giant HIV, tuberculosis, malaria and other diseases,” he said.

Governor Abba noted that since his assumption in office efforts had been put in place in the payment of counterpart funds and ensuring effective service delivery in the health sector.

“When we came onboard I met several abnormalities in the sector, one of the historic Paediatric Hospital we have was being sold to an individual by the past administration, but we have recorvered the facility and was fully being utilized.”

He solicited more support from the development partners geared towards uplifting the health status of the general population.