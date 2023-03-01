Police detain Kano rep-elect over firearm possession

The police in Kano have detained a chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ali Madaki over trending pictures of him moving around the…

The police in Kano have detained a chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ali Madaki over trending pictures of him moving around the town with a firearm.

Madaki, who was announced as the winner of the House of Representatives election for Dala federal constituency earlier this week, was alleged to have carried the firearm around last week when the presidential candidate of the party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso arrived in the state.

At least seven persons were reportedly killed and several vehicles and other property were said to have been set ablaze in the violent clash that broke out when hoodlums reportedly attacked the supporters of NNPP on procession to receive Kwankwaso along Zaria road.

A source in the NNPP hierarchy, who asked not to be named, confirmed that “Madaki was invited by the police today (Wednesday)” and was questioned on the trending pictures.

The source said Madaki presented his license for the firearm.

However, whether or not the NNPP chieftain was detained by the police after the questioning, the source said he could not confirm.

When contacted, the spokesman of the command, SP Haruna Kiyawa confirmed that Madaki “was invited over suspected unlawful possession of firearm”.

“He is currently with us at the state CID and investigation is ongoing,” he added.