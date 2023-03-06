Police declare 10 wanted in Ebonyi over ‘killing’ of monarch

The Police Command in Ebonyi State has declared 10 people wanted in connection with the murder of Chief Igboke Ewa of Umu-Ezekoha Community, Ezza North…

The Police Command in Ebonyi State has declared 10 people wanted in connection with the murder of Chief Igboke Ewa of Umu-Ezekoha Community, Ezza North Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, and made available to reporters on Monday in Abakaliki.

According to the statement, the wanted people include Samuel Onyekachi, Aligwe, Peter Orogwu known as “one boy”, Nonso Obasi, and Ikechukwu Nwoba.

Others are Chukwudi Aliewa known as “Ezza”, Chika Ezealigbo, Nnaemeka Egede (Champaign), Nnabuike Okoh and Ogobuchi Agbom (aka Okiri).

The command appealed for information from the general public on the whereabouts of the wanted people.

“We urge the good people of Ebonyi and the general public to assist in apprehending the suspects if seen.

“You can call the Command emergency number 07064515001 or the nearest Police station with any useful information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects,” the statement added. (NAN)