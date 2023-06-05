Police confirm attacks on Ebonyi communities

The police command in Ebonyi State has confirmed attacks on two communities, Uburu and Okposi in Ohaozara LGA, by gunmen on Friday night. SP Onome…

SP Onome Onovewakpoyeya, spokesman of the command, on Saturday, said, “The command is aware of the attacks and investigation has commenced in order to arrest the suspects.

“A Sienna bus and two other vehicles were burnt. A passer-by was shot in the shoulder and is receiving treatment in the hospital.” (NAN)

