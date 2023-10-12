Police commission promotes over 5,000 officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Thursday, announced the approval of the promotion of 5,718 senior police officers comprising both general duty and specialists cadres…

The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Thursday, announced the approval of the promotion of 5,718 senior police officers comprising both general duty and specialists cadres of the force.

The commission also approved the promotion of 12 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, while 19 Deputy Commissioners of Police were also promoted to the substantive rank of Commissioners.

Solomon Arase, the chairman of the commission, who announced this in Abuja, also explained that 21 Assistant Commissioners of Police were promoted to the next rank of DCPs while 33 Chief Superintendents of Police were also elevated to Assistant Commissioners.

Arase demanded that the newly promoted officers that they must at all times consider policing culture hinged on people-friendly approach, respect for fundamental rights of citizens and an indomitable fighting spirit to deal with social disorders.

He explained that for the specialists cadre, the commission approved the promotion of 2 ACPs, – one from airwing and the other forensic to the next rank of Deputy Commissioners, adding that 47 CSPs comprising 23 Medical Doctors and 24 Veterinary Doctors were promoted to the rank of ACP.

According to him, 190 Superintendents of Police from the Computer Info- Tech Unit; another 8 from Works; one workshop; twelve transport; two forensic; two handwriting; one ballistcs; one religion and one veterinary doctor were also promoted.

47 specialists of Assistant Superintendents of Police rank and of different Units were promoted to Deputy Superintendents.

Daily Trust reports that the Commission further approved the promotion of 265 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents; 59 DSP to Superintendents and 4750 Assistant Superintendents and another 146 Assistant Superintendents omitted during the May 2022 promotion exercise elevated to Deputy Superintendents.

Speaking further, Arase lauded the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun for collaborating with the Commission in ensuring that for the first time in a very long while, the promotions have permeated all the departments of the Force.

“This singular act I hope will motivate the workforce to give back their best in ensuring that issues of crimes and criminality are properly dealt with,” the former IGP said.

