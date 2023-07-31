Police begin investigation to identify man electrocuted inside transformer

The police in Imo State have begun an investigation to unravel the identity of a man who was electrocuted while allegedly stealing cables from a…

The police in Imo State have begun an investigation to unravel the identity of a man who was electrocuted while allegedly stealing cables from a transformer.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, who disclosed that the corpse had been evacuated to a morgue, said the incident occurred on Wednesday at one of the transformers located inside the premises of the Government College, Owerri.

He said, “We can confirm that there was an electrocution in the school compound and investigations are ongoing to determine the identity of the victim and the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

A staff of the school, who pleaded anonymity, explained that there was an explosion at the transformer on Wednesday night which made the hostel’s management and some neighbours come out to ascertain the extent of the damage, but that to their surprise they found a male corpse in the transformer. (NAN)

