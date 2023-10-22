Police ban protests in Benue

The Police Command in Benue on Sunday warned that it would not approve any form of protest in the state for the time being. This…

The Police Command in Benue on Sunday warned that it would not approve any form of protest in the state for the time being.

This is contained in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Sewuese Anene, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

Anene said that the command was in the know of a planned protest by a group of persons in the state.

He stated that the planned protest was a ploy to sabotage the efforts of the security agencies to manage the present fragile security situation in Benue.

The police spokesperson said that any protest at this time would avail hoodlums and other criminal-minded persons an opportunity to cause mayhem.

Anene appealed to the ‘intending protesters’ to refrain from such actions as the environment was not conducive for any protest.

He said, “Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) have been directed to tighten up security in their areas of responsibility and resist any efforts of protesters to encourage any breach of peace.

“Stakeholders including traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth leaders and parents are advised to warn their children/wards to desist from any form of protest at this sensitive time.”

Anene assured the people of the state of the command’s commitment to fight crime and enjoined the people to avail useful and timely information to the police for prompt action.

Aside from the recurring crimes in the state, daredevil armed robbers on Friday attacked Otukpo Divisional Police Station and robbed five banks within the same period.

No fewer than nine people, including a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and three other Police Officers, were killed during the dastardly operation that lasted for over two hours. (NAN)

