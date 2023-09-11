Police arrest Togolese over killing of artisan in Edo

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested a Togolese national, Michael Agbalo (35), for allegedly killing one Maharazu Umar, over a misunderstanding…

The suspect was said to have contracted Umar to assist him in construction work when a misunderstanding ensued after completing the job and in the process, he allegedly killed the victim.

The state command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor, said one Clement Obagbikoko reported at the Etete Division, Benin City, that he employed the services of the suspect to assist him in carrying out construction works in his compound.

He said the suspect later brought the deceased, who assisted him in doing the job.

“When they finished, he was paid and asked of the deceased’s whereabouts and he replied that he had left. But while Clement’s wife was inspecting the job at about 7 pm, she found Umar’s dead body in the pool of blood within the compound,” the PPRO said.

He said they immediately called the suspect to come to the house and he was arrested.

Chidi said the suspect had confessed that he hit the deceased with a hammer, and he fell and died, adding that the corpse had been deposited at the hospital.

He said the case would be charged to court soon.

