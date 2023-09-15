Police arrest suspected kidnapper, rescue victim in Anambra

Men of the Anambra State Police Command have raided a kidnappers’ den in Nnewi Ichi, Nnewi North LGA, arrested one suspect and rescued one kidnapped…

Men of the Anambra State Police Command have raided a kidnappers’ den in Nnewi Ichi, Nnewi North LGA, arrested one suspect and rescued one kidnapped victim.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said the operatives were on patrol with vigilantes on Wednesday when information about the kidnappers’ hideout reached them.

He said the operatives recovered one pump action gun and two locally fabricated grenades at the hideout.

